The premiere of GTA: The Trilogy on the Nintendo console returns the pack to the top 10 of the British market.

There are no changes in the UK market. Pokémon Legends: Arceus managed to rise as the best-selling video game of the United Kingdom for the third consecutive week, lowering its demand by 45% compared to the previous week. The exclusive for Nintendo Switch retained the first place over Dying Light 2 Stay Human, with a decrease in its data of 57% as reported by GamesIndustry.

Any news in the top-10? Little to review. The lack of launches over the last week in stores in Great Britain and Northern Ireland meant that the previous period’s photo was maintained with the exception of two minor changes. On the one hand Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, already on Nintendo Switch, returned to the top-10 in sixth place, while Ring Fit Adventure climbed to ninth position.

FIFA 22, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons stay close to the top positions as usual in the UK, with the Nintendo Switch exclusives having a stranglehold on the list of best-selling physical video games. For this coming week we will have a great premiere, Horizon: Forbidden West, while by the end of the month we already have the launch of Elden Ring on the horizon.

But this will be a topic to analyze in future news. For now we leave you with full top-10 shared from the specialized portal GamesIndustry.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)

Dying Light 2 (Techland)

FIFA 22 (EA Sports)

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Rockstar)

Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)

Minecraft (Switch) (Microsoft)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision)

