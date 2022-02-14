These mid-February are important days in the world of Formula 1 and not only for the presentations of the new cars that will race in the 2022 season. The FIA ​​should finally reach a conclusion of the investigation concerning the management made by the race management of the last laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. The main focus is obviously on the role played by the Race Director Michael Masiended up in the eye of the storm in particular for two decisions: having doubled only the drivers who stood between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and not having waited an extra lap to bring back the Safety Car, allowing the lapped drivers to to be able to reconnect with the group.

If both of these points had been respected, the race would have ended behind the safety car, with no more possibility of restarting. However, an eventuality that all the teams, even several times in the past, have always stressed that they want to avoid. In addition to having to extricate himself in this particular situation, the Australian race director also had to manage the intense pressures put in place during the race by Mercedes and Red Bull to make decisions that would bring water to their respective mill. Based on these arguments, according to the consultant of the Austrian team Hemlut MarkoMasi should not be the ‘scapegoat’ for the whole affair.

“The primary purpose of the investigation is to clarify that Masi was simply overwhelmed in that situation and that the team leaders cannot continue to interfere with the management of the match via radio – said the manager of the Red Bull house to the newspaper Kleine Zeitung – everything should be clearer. I think they will try to lighten a little more [il lavoro] of the race direction “. According to Marko, in fact, a further problem that Masi found himself facing is the fact that he had to manage a multitude of aspects at the same time, without having sufficient help. “Big teams, like us, have people in the factory who analyze every little detail and immediately let the pitwall know – he concluded – therefore from this point of view the FIA ​​is hopelessly overwhelmed by its lack of personnel “.