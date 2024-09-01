Digital newspaper will respect court ruling in Brazil, but will publish news on social media based on posts made abroad, where Alexandre de Moraes’ ruling does not apply

THE Poder360 will start publishing on its X profile from Portugal. The digital newspaper has a team of professional journalists based in Lisbon.

This news outlet will not disregard the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes of the Federal Supreme Court. All interactions with X will be through the team in Portugal, as the rule does not apply to the use of this network abroad. The post is identified as having the origin of the IP of the computer where it was published, and the record is identifiable on the machine used.

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister determined on Friday (August 30, 2024) the suspension of X in Brazil, as the company refused to indicate who would be its representative here in the country and had also previously refused to block some profiles at the behest of Alexandre de Moraes. The blocking began in the early hours of Saturday (August 31), but may still take a few days, according to Anatel – some smaller internet providers have more technical difficulty in implementing the decision.

Many Brazilian users continue to use and publish on X. It is not possible to say precisely who uses VPN (Virtual Private Network). VPN is a type of software that allows private browsing and thus access to the network as if the user were in another country, not in Brazil.

However, some personalities have made it clear that they are using the tool to camouflage the origin of the access. These are the cases of the deputies Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS) and Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), and the vice-governor of Minas Gerais, Matthew Simoes (New).

