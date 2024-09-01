Football | Ilves-Kissai, which is the subject of fraud suspicions, left Ukrainians – “Some of the players have wanted to leave”

Football|There are only a few Ukrainian players left in Ilves-Kissas, which is the subject of a police investigation.

Match manipulation suspicions five Ukrainian players from the target Ilves-Kissai have left for other clubs this week. In the Second Division match played on Saturday, EBK-Ilves-Kissat, the visiting team had only one Ukrainian player on the trip, acting as a player coach Ihor Indutnyi.

In addition to Indutny, Ilves-Kissai also has two Ukrainians in their team. According to the editorial information, two Ukrainians were absent on Saturday for health reasons.

The team leader of Ilves-Kitsas Erkki Nieminen three of the Ukrainian players have moved to play in the Czech Republic, one of them has moved to Sporting Kristina and one to Korsnäs.

The promontory don’t know which Czech club some of the players have gone to.

“After the uproar, some of the players wanted to leave,” says Erkki Nieminen.

What do you think about the fact that the Ilves-Kissai are under suspicion and the police are investigating the matter?

“I have been in these jobs for 35 years and I have been chairman of another club. When we got a foreign owner, I have tried to be even more precise. Everything is possible,” says Nieminen.

“Our team was assembled quite late after last season’s financial difficulties. Our players came from Kolmose and junior clubs. I warned the owners that we can’t make it with this team. I said that we need to get experienced Finnish players in the team. My speeches didn’t help, the owners made the decisions they wanted.”

Nieminen says that he cannot point the finger at anyone.

“I can’t judge anyone. There have been bad performances across the board, and there have been both Ukrainians and Finns.”

“We are now fighting with a small number of players, and mainly Finns. The crisis has had a depressing effect, especially on Finnish players, and some have wanted to give up playing.”

Saturday Two Brazilian players played in the match between Ilves and Cats, who played for Kolmonen’s Helsinki club FC Finnkurd earlier this season.

Chairman of Finnkurd Mücahit Yilmaz told Helsingin Sanomat this week that he terminated the farm contract with Ilves-Kissojen after suspicions about the Tampere club came to light.

According to Helsingin Sanomat’s investigation, the bodies that supervise football suspect that in recent years, in the lower leagues, there has been extensive practice of activities against the spirit of sportsmanship and the rules, even criminal activities. The findings have been reported to the police.

According to HS’s information, the strongest suspicions of the Football Association are directed at least at Ilves-Kissai, who play in Kakkose, and FC Futura from Porvoo, as well as Finnkurd from Helsinki, who play in Kolmose.