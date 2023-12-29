The Podemos State Guarantees Commission has resolved the file opened to the 13 former members of the Podem Catalunya executive who last June defended the electoral coalition with Sumar for the general elections of 23-J. The document suspends them for nine months from militancy and imposes that they will not be able to run for public or organic positions in the party for four years. Sources close to those affected have detailed to Europa Press that the notification came to them “a few days ago” and that the suspension will count from the date the file was opened by Podem.

These 13 people resigned on November 14 after being charged for signing a manifesto in June in which they defended running in the last general elections with Yolanda Díaz and the Sumar platform, which caused a crisis within the party led by Ione Belarra, which debated whether or not to join the project of the current Minister of Labor and second vice president of the Government. Among the political officials who were charged was the former deputy in the Parliament and councilor of Molins de Rei (Barcelona) Lucas Ferro.

According to Podemos sources, the file was “a slow bureaucratic issue that had to be resolved,” although it does not represent anything new for the former members, who abandoned their positions. The resolution comes in the middle of the process of primaries for the Citizen Assembly, which will end on February 2, and primaries at the state level for the European elections, so this sanction will prevent them from running in the European, Catalan, municipal and general elections. of 2027.

One of the 13 sanctioned has withdrawn from the party, according to the sources consulted by Europa Press, who have specified that they will not ask to leave the public positions they currently occupy and were chosen as representatives of En Comú Podem. This is the case of the representative in Parliament Yolanda López, who was provisionally suspended from militancy.

Podemos is diluted in Catalonia

Podem Catalunya is losing strength in a community where space resists because of the commons of Ada Colau, former mayor of Barcelona. The party, on the eve of a new assembly and now led by a manager, seemed to have avoided tensions with Sumar. However, support for Yolanda Díaz or Ione Belarra has ended up dividing the En Comú Podem brand, which has been very consolidated since 2015 in Catalonia. In fact, at the beginning of December, the commons asked the return of the minutes to five deputies, among whom was Lilith Verstrynge, organizational secretary of Podemos and number four for Barcelona in the last July elections.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter