In the city center of Passau, a truck driver drove into a traffic-calmed area on Friday morning and fatally hit a woman. Four other people were injured, as the press office of the Lower Bavaria police headquarters announced.

According to police, the 63-year-old truck driver was on a delivery trip on Friday morning on Bahnhofsstrasse, which is lined with shops. According to initial police findings, as he continued driving he wanted to avoid a stationary bus – and to do so he steered onto the sidewalk. He drove at people there.

“We are definitely assuming a traffic accident”

According to the police report, the 37-year-old woman died from her serious injuries at the scene of the accident. The other pedestrians hit by the truck were seriously injured and taken to hospitals in rescue helicopters.

According to police, the injured include the deceased woman's eleven-year-old child. The truck driver was also transported to a hospital. The police initially did not assume that the injured were part of a group.

A police spokesman rejected theories on social media that it could have been an intentional act: “We are definitely assuming a traffic accident.” An expert is now supposed to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. The truck was towed away and will be further examined by police.

No information on the severity of the injuries

The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. The city center around the operation was cordoned off by the police.

A police spokeswoman was unable to confirm media reports that the truck had driven into a shop window. The police initially did not provide any further information, such as the speed of the truck, the age of the others involved in the accident and the severity of the injuries.





Passau's mayor Jürgen Dupper (SPD) was “deeply affected and shocked”. He told the “Passauer Neue Presse”: “In events like this, our full sympathy goes out to the people affected and their relatives.”