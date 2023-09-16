Podemos held an event this Saturday in Madrid to rearm its bases under the motto “more alive than ever”, redefine its “new roadmap” in the coming years and claim its necessary presence in a future coalition government with permanence of Irene Montero in the Ministry of Equality. The appearance of the leadership of the purple party in a packed auditorium of the Círculo de Bellas Artes has come in the midst of quarrels over the internal balance of power with Sumar, the coalition of acting vice president Yolanda Díaz in which Podemos demands that it respect their “political autonomy” within the coalition of left-wing parties. But the act has also served as a lever for the formation led by Ione Belarra to set a profile for the eventual investiture of Pedro Sánchez and formalize its own conditions, which include continuity in the Montero Executive, removed by Díaz from the lists. elections for 23-J, if the acting president manages to be re-elected.

Belarra, who has shared the stage with the head of Equality in the face of the militancy gathered at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, has praised her number two and has reiterated that her presence is “essential” in the future Government for being “a reference of the rights of women and the LGTBI community throughout the world. The demand is not new from the mouth of the Podemos leader, but its formalization is, within a package of claims to endorse the investiture, not only before Sánchez but also before Díaz. If the exclusion of Montero from Sumar’s plans had already placed the acting minister in a very delicate position after the storm over the application of the ‘only yes is yes’ law, the ruling of the Navarrese TSJ that this week has lowered The punishment of one of the convicts of La Manada based on the norm promoted by Equality, precisely, to prosecute sexual assaults like the one in that case has ended up cornering her. A situation that points to her leaving the coalition government if it is reissued regardless of whether Sumar retains the portfolio or the PSOE recovers it.

Hence, Belarra’s insistence this Saturday, at an event in front of the purple bases called to encourage them and reaffirm her place within Sumar, sounded like a challenge with the investiture in the air. Especially when Podemos supports the claim about the continuity of Montero with its maximum program, which includes measures to lower the cost of living, the repeal of the so-called gag law, the renewal through the facts of the General Council of the Judiciary “kidnapped by the PP” and the approval of a package of laws with new rights; among them, the controversial freezing of rents “for the entire legislature.”

Belarra and Montero have been accompanied by other party officials such as the Secretary of Organization, Lilith Verstrynge, the person responsible for Institutional Action, María Teresa Pérez, the acting Government delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell, and the state co-spokesperson, Isa Serra, and the representative in Congress Martina Velarde. Former Jemad Julio Rodríguez also intervened, who has replaced the co-founder of the party Juan Carlos Monedero at the head of the Republic and Democracy Institute, Podemos’ think tank.

But one of the star guests at the event was Gabriel Rufián, the parliamentary spokesperson for ERC, whom Belarra thanked for his harmony with the policies of his party and the fight against the right; It is known that the relations between Esquerra and Yolanda Díaz were very damaged from the negotiation of the labor reform to which the Republicans opposed. After this rally, Podemos has brought together the citizen council, its highest governing body among citizen assemblies, to continue discussing its new political sheet for the new political course.

The purple party is going through a complicated situation after the elections of May 28, when it suffered a severe setback after the left lost the majority of the autonomous governments of which Belarra and her people were part and disappeared from the parliaments of the Canary Islands, Madrid and the Community. Valencian. A setback that led to the resignation of regional directorates such as those of Aragon, the Balearic Islands and Valencia, which will force assemblies to be called to reactivate these leaders.

Irene Montero has been, along with Belarra, the protagonist of the encounter with the militancy. The acting Minister of Equality has defended feminism as “the engine of our democracy”, since “it is transforming everything, it is already changing this country because there are more and more men who do not want to be like Rubiales,” she said. But Montero went a step further and has touched on the controversial application of the ‘only yes means yes’ law in the courts (more than 1,155 reductions in sentences for those convicted of sexual crimes in the last 10 months), influencing the responsibility of the PSOE. .

«It would have been easier to say that the blunder in the law is the socialist Ministry of Justice, but we do not put ourselves in profile; The problem is not in the law. There is a debate about consent in the judicial field and there are judges who have not always wanted to apply the rule,” explained the minister.

Internally, the acting Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 has announced that, from this Saturday until next November 4, the party will open “a process of reflection and collective debate” in the Citizen Council, its highest governing body between assemblies, to vote on a political document that redefines our “new roadmap” for the coming years.