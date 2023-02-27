The film is not new, it has been seen before throughout the legislature. Despite the fact that Unidas Podemos and PSOE were convinced in January that the housing law was going to go ahead “shortly”, now the purple ones return to denounce that the socialists have “blocked” the norm. Last week’s meeting between the coalition partners and EH Bildu and Esquerra, who have actively participated in the negotiations, ended without an agreement, all after the reluctance of the Ministry of Economy, led by Nadia Calviño, to establish in the Law of Housing a maximum increase limit of 3% of all rents in the so-called “stressed areas”. One of the points on which everyone said they agreed a few weeks ago.

The leader of Podemos and Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, has once again asked her partner to introduce this regulation into a law that she describes as “urgent.” “The housing law is not perfect, but what surely does not fix anything is that it continues to be blocked in Congress by the majority partner,” she has settled.

This is how he responded to the first vice president, Nadia Calviño, who hours before, in an interview on TV3, had asked the purple people not to give each other “messages that are easy and that at a given moment may be attractive but do not solve the problems.

As the head of Economic Affairs has defended, the limit on rent increases has been an “absolutely extraordinary” element of protection during the pandemic. However, about now setting the 3% cap by law, the vice president has stressed: “I do not think that any citizen believes that all the difficulties we have in the context of housing are resolved by putting a sentence in a law.”

Faced with this, Calviño advocates continuing to promote social housing and continue with the “ambitious” investment program financed with European funds. “Ultimately we have to continue doing useful politics,” he insisted.

eternal division



The divergences around the housing law go back a long way, from the times when José Luis Ábalos directed the Ministry of Transport, now in the hands of Raquel Sánchez, and Belarra herself was Secretary of State. Two years after the start of the negotiations, the latest advances occurred in December, when the Minister of Social Rights and the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, agreed to “give a push” to the law after two years of strong divergences around a norm that Podemos considers “key” for the legislature and on which 866 amendments weigh.

From the socialist and purple ranks, it began to be transferred at the beginning of the year that the norm was already “on the verge of candy.” The Government even asked the president of Congress, Meritxell Batet, to enable the month of January – traditionally without parliamentary activity – to speed up the housing process. But the issue was not brought to plenary on that date.

Last week there was a meeting between all the parties and the spokesman for United We Can in Congress, Pablo Echenique, told the media that its content had not been “sufficient” to keep him “hopeful.”