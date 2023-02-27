Apartments | Rental apartments were built in the historic apartment building in the center of Helsinki

Dozens of rental apartments were built in a neo-renaissance house on Eerikinkatu in Helsinki.

Helsinki The renovation works of the Neo-Renaissance building located in the core area at Eerikinkatu 7 have progressed so that the rental apartments that will be added to it have opened for rent. The apartments will be completed next summer.

According to estimates, you can move into the new homes next July.

The apartments became available for rent at the end of January, and after a few days there were only a few homes left available for rent, the Kojamo company says in its press release.

40 apartments have been renovated in the building, ranging from 20-square-meter studios to larger attic apartments with 144.5 square meters, two floors and five rooms.

In November 2021, the house was still under tarpaulins due to renovation.

House of value was originally built mainly as apartments at the end of the 19th century, but in the 1940s and 1980s the house was gradually converted into small industrial and office premises.

The building has a long and storied history: according to the building historical survey, for example, Huhtala taidesalonki, HOK-Elanto, Matkayhtymä oy and the goldsmith shop Westerback, which bought the building in 1941, have operated in the premises. There is still a gold press in the basement of the building’s courtyard building.

Präss, or a gold punching device, has been processing gold since the 1940s. Präss was last used in 1985.

Architect Jukka Salonen Arkitehtoimisto Nevasta has cooperated with the Helsinki City Museum throughout the planning and implementation period in a historical destination.

Most apartments have a balcony to the courtyard, attic apartments have roof terraces. Room height rises to three and a half meters at its highest. In addition, the residents have a common sauna section, a common room in the back for organizing dinners or events, and a lounge area in the courtyard for organizing parties.

Read more: Office järkäle became local in Töölö: Residents have their own dog washing place

Read more: A historic prestigious building in the heart of Helsinki will have luxury apartments for tenants – The trendy parquet pattern indicates the level of equipment