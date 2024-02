Sunday, February 11, 2024, 7:51 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The screen editors Mikel Labastida, Iker Cortés, Rosa Palo and Carlos G. Fernández analyze the night of the Goya, that of Los Javis and Ana Belén, and that of Juan Antonio Bayona. The power of 'The Snow Society' was able to withstand the majority…