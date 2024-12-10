PODCAST | Syria: basic keys to the fall of Al Assad





Bashar Al Assad has fallen. We had forgotten about Syria and in less than two weeks everything has precipitated, a regime has collapsed when no one expected it. The Syrian president has left the country and gone into exile in Russia after 14 years of civil war, after 24 years in power and after more than 50 years of authoritarian rule if we add his presidency to that of his father.

We try to understand what elements have been decisive in a historical event like this with the journalist from elDiario.es specialized in the Middle East, Francesca Cicardi, and with Okba Mohammad, who is a Syrian journalist, a refugee in Spain and co-founder of the Baynana media, a media in Spanish made precisely by Syrian journalists refugees in Spain.

