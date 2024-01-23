Starfield recently received the bulk update 1.9.47currently still in beta version and exclusively linked to the PC version, and the first results of this are already clearly visible in the testimonies of the players, in particular regarding the new lighting system.
The comments on this aspect, as well as on the improvement in the quality of some materials and surfaces and various textures, are decidedly positive from the community, as demonstrated by various threads opened on the official Starfield subReddit.
Lighting Changes from the Beta Update (1.9.47.0)
Among these, the testimony of the DinDisco user, which we can review above, demonstrates with a direct comparison the evolution made with the 1.9.47 update to the lighting system, which is truly evident compared to the standard version currently available, in waiting for the global launch of the update, i.e. 1.8.88.
Lots of improvements in beta
Light management appears more naturalmuch less cropped than the one present in the original version, with softer shadows and a more convincing diffusion on surfaces, as well as possible evolutions regarding ambient occlusion and other features.
The flickering effect is also reduced, i.e. the flickering that characterizes some shadows in the standard version, even if testimonies still report some problems with the lighting inside the caves.
The new beta update also brings several other new features to the game and it is only the first major update scheduled for 2024, in a program announced by Bethesda which should see its release one every 6 weeks about. In the meantime, we are waiting for the launch date of update 1.9.47 to the entire public.
