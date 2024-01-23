Starfield recently received the bulk update 1.9.47currently still in beta version and exclusively linked to the PC version, and the first results of this are already clearly visible in the testimonies of the players, in particular regarding the new lighting system.

The comments on this aspect, as well as on the improvement in the quality of some materials and surfaces and various textures, are decidedly positive from the community, as demonstrated by various threads opened on the official Starfield subReddit.

Among these, the testimony of the DinDisco user, which we can review above, demonstrates with a direct comparison the evolution made with the 1.9.47 update to the lighting system, which is truly evident compared to the standard version currently available, in waiting for the global launch of the update, i.e. 1.8.88.