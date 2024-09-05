Podcast | Sdp bulges so strongly in its sense of power that in Finland (!) there is a discussion about the foreign policy line

Podcast|The three most important news stories of this week are discussed and analyzed in the Uutisraportti podcast.

In this week’s podcast, Tuomas, Sohvi and Marko Junkkari, who has returned from his book vacation, discuss the government’s budget tussle and the surrounding debate about funding culture; and on top of that, the Sdp’s new sense of power and the Nazism it causes within the party.

The sense of power (and the relaxation and shelter brought by NATO membership) seems to have led even in Finland to a perhaps completely exceptional phenomenon: there is even a discussion about the foreign policy line chosen by the president. Finally, about the state elections held in Germany, where rather extreme parties made an effort to win.

