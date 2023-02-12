The Goya gala, in which ‘As bestas’ won, has achieved a more than estimable audience figure (23.4% ‘share’ and 2,684,000 viewers) and the general consensus that it was an agile and dynamic ceremony. But the time has come to analyze in detail everything that happened both at the ceremony and before and after. What was the highlight? Was the list of winners fair? How will this awards ceremony be remembered in the future?

The writers of the Screens section analyze all these issues and review what the blue carpet, the presenters’ monologues, the musical moments and the speeches gave of themselves. Someone had to point out the best and worst of the 2023 Goyas and Andrea Morán and Mikel Labastida have volunteered, with the collaboration of Iker Cortés, Rosa Palo and Carlos G. Fernández.