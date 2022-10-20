The assassination, the escape, the broadcast: Yuri Andruchowytsch tells the story of Josip Rotsky in his novel “Radio Nacht”. In conversation with Sandra Kegel, the author presents his book at the FAZ stand at the book fair.

EHe was a “barricade pianist” and salon musician, he became an assassin, had to go to prison and escape when he got out again: In his new novel “Radio Nacht” Yuri Andruchowytsch tells the story of Josip Rotsky. In conversation with Sandra Kegel, the author presents his book at the FAZ stand at the book fair.

Sandra Kegel Responsible editor for the feuilleton.

“Radio Nacht” by Yuri Andruchowytsch was translated from the Ukrainian by Sabine Stöhr, was published by Suhrkamp, ​​has 472 pages and costs 26 euros.

