Island of the famous, Cristina Scuccia and the embarrassing question: “Are you a virgin?”

Among the protagonists of the new edition of The Island of the famous there is also Cristina Scuccia, the former nun who became known after her participation in the singing talent show The Voicewho is making some revelations about his past on the beach of Cayo Cochinos.

Regarding her life before her vocation, the former religious declared: “I had a very normal adolescence, like everyone else. Only that the few stories I’ve had were a commitment for me ”.

In fact, speaking with the castaways Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise, Cristina Scuccia revealed that she had had some relationships, but that she experienced them as a burden since her great passion has always been singing.

Marco Mazzoli, therefore, then decided to ask the former nun an embarrassing question: “Are you still a virgin?”.

“To be honest, I’m a lion” replied the former nun, surprising the other castaways. Through irony, therefore, Cristina Scuccia has hinted that she is not yet ready to make certain revelations on TV.