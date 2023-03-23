By the name of “particulate matter”, also known as particulate matterwe refer to one mixture of solid and liquid particles of very small dimensions, with a particularly complex and variable chemical nature, which can be suspended in the air or in other liquids. The particles that make up the particulate can be of various sizes, but those of main interest for human health are those that have a diameter of less than 10 µm micrometres (PM10) or less than 2.5 µm micrometres (PM2.5), as they can enter the respiratory tract and cause damage to health.

PM10 and PM2.5 particles are characterized by long permanence times in the atmosphere and can, therefore, also be transported to a great distance from the emission point.

Origin, where does the particle come from?

The particulate can come from a variety of anthropic and natural sources: from vehicular traffic from which many gaseous substances arrive which contribute to the formation of PM10 such as sulfur and nitrogen oxides, VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) and ammoniafrom industry and domestic heating or from natural sources such as volcanic eruptions, dust storms and forest fires.

Maximum particulate limits

The anti-pollution regulations fix for the particulate matter maximum levels of concentration And limits on fine dust based on his weight per kilometer (expressed in g/Km) and in relation to the amount per KM of particles emitted. Let’s find out what particulate matter is and the maximum concentration limits imposed by the new Euro 6 regulations.

Already with the advent of the norm 5 eurosthe mass of fine particles admitted to car exhausts had been drastically reduced to 5 milligrams per kilometer (0.005 g/km); such soglia, identical for both diesel and direct injection petrolhas remained almost unchanged even with the Euro 6c.

PARTICULATE On the other hand, the situation is different considering the number of particulate particles, set for diesel a 600 billion per kilometre already from Euro 5b; the same legislation, on the contrary, did not establish any limit for petrol engines.

The progressive spread of Otto cycle engines a direct injection it forced the legislator to correct this gap; so with the Euro 6 the limit was set at 6,000 billion particles per km, 10 times higher than for diesel; all this for cars homologated until 31 August 2017.

GRAPHIC PARTICULATE maximum CO, THC, NOX and PM values ​​from Euro 0 to Euro 6

Particulate limit values ​​graph from Euro 0 to Euro 6

PARTICULATE Emission limit values ​​table of particulate matter correlated with the bands to which the types of approved motor vehicles belong M1 (cars) and N1 (commercial vehicles) pursuant to Directive 70/220/EEC and EC Regulation 715/2007 and subsequent amendments and additions

Vehicle types M1>2500 and N1 (Ref 1) M1>2500 and N1 (Ref2) M1>2500 and N1 (Ref 3) Mass limit value (g/km) (g/km) (g/km) euro 1 0.14 0.19 0.25 euro2 0.08 0.12 0.17 3 euros 0.05 0.07 0.1 4 euros 0.025 0.04 0.06 5 euros 0.005 0.005 0.005 euro 6a 0.005 0.005 0.005 euro 6b/c/d-TEMP/d 0.045 MASS N1 Class 1 and 2 euros 3, 4, 5 and 6 euros Ref 1 RW < 1250 RW < 1305 Ref 2 1250 < RW < 1700 1305 < RW < 1760 Ref 3 RW > 1700 RW > 1760 Table of emission limit values of related particulate matter

TABLE PM10 limit values ​​established by legislation for the protection of human health

TABLE OF PARTICULATE LIMIT VALUES FOR HUMAN HEALTH PERIOD LIMIT VALUE 24 hour daily 50 µg/m3 not to be exceeded more than 35 times per calendar year Annual 12 months 40 µg/m3 Limit values ​​of PM10 established by legislation for the protection of human health

For break down the particulate matter and fine dust in both diesel and petrol engines the particulate filter with 2 different names: GFP for petrol engines and FAP/DPF on diesel engines which we will cover shortly.

