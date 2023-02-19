The Military Police of São Paulo informed this Sunday, 19, that the heavy rains that hit the north coast of the State caused part of the Mogi-Bertioga highway (SP-98) to yield. According to the corporation, the road is completely banned in both directions, with a blockade at kilometer 82.1, in the region of Biritiba Mirim.

“Due to the heavy rains, there are records of landslides on the slopes and road closures on the north coast and roads that access the aforementioned region”, informed the PM, in a note sent to the BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system.

The corporation’s balance sheet also accounts for a total ban on the Tamoios Highway (SP-99) between kilometers 65 and 82.7. The south lane was banned and cars are being redirected to the north lane, with about two hours of waiting.

The Rio-Santos highway (SP-55) is banned in sections of Ubatuba, Caraguatatuba and São Sebastião. “Various points across the north coast, with partial interdiction, and some with total interdiction points, caused by falling barriers, falling trees and flooding”, says the PM.

The Oswaldo Cruz highway (SP-125) is partially blocked at kilometer 58.5, in the Natividade da Serra region, due to a barrier collapse.