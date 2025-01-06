‘Emilia Pérez’ was one of the big winners at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón, who was up for the best actress award for the play, was left without recognition, but was able to address the audience with a vindictive intervention.

Although the award went to Demi Moore for her work in ‘The Substance’, the Spanish actress, who in the film plays a powerful drug trafficker who decides to change sex and be the woman she always dreamed of being, starred in one of the great moments of the gala.

Gascón spoke when he went on stage with the rest of the ‘Emilia Pérez’ team to launch a powerful speech against hatred towards the trans community.

“Thanks a lot. I have chosen these colors tonight, which are the buddhist colors because I have a message for all of you tonight: ‘The light always wins over the darkness.’ I would have so many things to say right now… You can put us in jail, you can beat us but you will never, never take over our soul, our resistance, or our identity. Raise your voice and say: ‘Freedom. I am who I am who I am, not who you want me to be‘. Thank you,” said the Spanish actress.









In total, ‘Emilia Perez’a French film directed by Jacques Audiardwon four of the ten awards it was up for in the awards given each year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. A gala that was held in its usual setting, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, and was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Audiard’s musical thriller took the awards for best musical filmbetter original songbest movie speaks non english and best supporting actress for Zoe Saldana.