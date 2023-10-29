Sunday, October 29, 2023, 7:59 p.m.



After the meteoric rise last season, Plus Ultra has opted to maintain an important block from last season (Buba, Soto, Toni, Dani I, Alhama, Fran, Adriano, Joaquín), reinforcing the entire attacking line with the additions of Okeke, from Madrilejos; Parra, from the Alcantarilla; Marcos, from Atlético Arteixo; Nico, from Mazarrón; and Yony, from Esparragal. Other additions have been goalkeeper Menchón, from the Mar Menor youth team; Fede, from the Italian Salernum; Rodrigo, from Real Murcia Imperial; Dani II, from Yagüe; Oak trees; of Caravaca; Carlos, from the youth Ranero; Douglas, of the Sewer; Gonzalo, from Azuaga; and Xavi, from Deportiva Minera.

Goalkeepers:



Buba and Menchón.

Defenses:



Fede, Rodrigo, Dani II, Soto, Toni, Dani I, Alhama, Robles and Fran.

Midfielders:



Adriano, Carlos, Douglas, Gonzalo, Xavi and Joaquín.

Fronts:



Okeke, Parra, Marcos, Nico and Yony.

Technical staff:



Coach: José Ángel Ruiz ‘Cholo’.