













Madoka Magica: Walpurgisnacht Rising finally releases its first trailer and the mystery will be present | TierraGamer









It is the one you can see in the videos that accompany this note. Part of it shows what happened in the tape before this, which is Madoka Magica: The Movie – Rebellion. In a series like this it is normal to recap a little before sharing more information.

It is then that sequences appear that are part of this film, which will be the final installment of the story… unless something else remains to be told.

But for now Madoka Magica: The Movie – Walpurgisnacht Rising It will be the outcome of the anime that began in January 2011.

We recommend: These are the five magical girl anime that you cannot miss.

According to schedule, this animated film will be available in winter 2024 in Japan. This is why the details will appear faster and faster.

Fountain: Aniplex.

Regarding the visual quality of Madoka Magica: The Movie – Walpurgisnacht Rising It was what could be expected from Shaft.

This studio was in charge of the television anime as well as the films, so it was mandatory that he participate again in this film.

He even did it with the spin-off or derivative known as Magic Record a few years ago, which brought back beloved characters but still introduced some new ones.

In charge of the direction of Madoka Magica: The Movie – Walpurgisnacht Rising there’s Yukihiro Miyamoto, who also directed the original TV anime as well as Magic Record.

Also participating are the original creators, Magica Quartet, as well as chief director Akiyuki Simbo and screenwriter Gen Urobuchi.

Fountain: Aniplex.

The same applies to Ume Aoki, who designs the characters, as well as Yuki Kajiura in the musical section. Other creatives are involved.

Apart from Madoka Magica We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)