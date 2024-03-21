The situation of hospitals in Venezuela is alarming at the moment. According to the Encuesta Nacional de Hospitales (National Hospital Survey, in free translation), by the Venezuelan organization Doctors for Health, in February this year, the shortage rate of basic supplies in the surgical centers of Venezuelan hospitals was 73%, and in the medical centers emergencies, 36%.

According to the research, this shortage directly affects the ability of hospitals to care for patients who require immediate surgical interventions.

Among the scarcest resources, according to the survey, are bed covers, special clothing for operations, inhalers and respirators, powerful painkillers, such as morphine, and more basic painkillers.

Medicines to control hypertension are also suffering from shortages. According to research, around 50% of hospitals in Venezuela receive antihypertensive drugs intermittently and 18% are not receiving any such medication.

The survey highlights that the problems highlighted are clear evidence of the lack of effective measures that could have been taken by the Venezuelan regime to reverse the chaotic scenario that is plaguing the country's public health.

Patients are required to purchase supplies

The research also showed that the crisis has forced patients to purchase basic supplies for surgery on their own, a measure that has severely impacted their savings and caused delays in certain treatments.

According to the survey, a Venezuelan needs at least US$81, which is equivalent to more than 22.5 minimum wages in the country, to pay for the supplies needed for an operation carried out in a public hospital. This measure reflects the seriousness of the health crisis situation that the country is facing.

It seems that the lack of supplies is just part of the problems that Venezuelan hospitals face. In January of this year, there were only four surgical centers operating in each medical center in the country, when, according to research by Doctors for Health, the ideal would be between 10 and 15 for each hospital. This decrease in the number of surgical centers would result in long waiting lists and months of waiting for surgeries to be performed.

The situation also appears to be critical in CT and MRI services. In October 2023, the Doctors for Health survey had already shown that 84% of centers specializing in these services had already been closed in the country's hospitals.

The closure of these centers forced many patients to turn to the private sector, where exams, according to the organization, can cost from US$100 to US$500, amounts considered unaffordable for the majority of the population.

The crisis in the health sector is also exacerbated by the emigration of Venezuelan doctors. According to the Venezuelan Medical Federation, around 42 thousand doctors have left the country in recent years, which has generated a deficit of professionals in this sector in Venezuela, a sad problem that is putting the lives of several patients at risk.

In recent years, the federation also stated that doctors who tried to report the crisis situation in the country faced persecution and were arrested, which highlighted a “permanent aggression” by the Nicolás Maduro regime against those professionals who demanded better conditions in public hospitals.

According to the president of the federation, Douglas León Natera, with all these problems, the recovery of the sector would require at least 10 years and considerable investments.