The Table of the Regional Assembly for the XI Autonomous Legislature is integrated as follows:

President: Visitación Martínez Martínez (PP)

First Vice President: Miguel Ángel Miralles González-Conde (PP)

Second Vice President: Alfonso Martínez Baños (PSOE)

First Secretary: María del Carmen Ruiz Jódar (PP)

Second Secretary: Virginia Lopo Morales (PSOE)

The PP controls the governing body of the Chamber, from which Vox is left out. Fernando López Miras, for the moment, does not follow the example of Carlos Mazón in the Valencian Community.