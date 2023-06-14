Going around Hell on the back of a noble steed is always better than burning your feet while looking for enemies to disembowel. Here you are our complete guide to unlocking mounts within Diablo IV.

The mounts are a reward obtainable with the first character created on Diablo IV. After completing Acts 1, 2 and 3 you will be summoned to Kyovashad, at the Shattered Peaks, to speak with Donan at the Cathedral of Light. You will be given a small mission to accomplish, Mount: Donan’s Favorcompleting it will give you your first mount.

This reward will also be available to all other characters linked to your account.

Functions and cosmetic items for the mount

You can take your mount anywhere except dungeons. Thanks to your steed you will quickly reach the most remote areas of the map. It can also be used in combat unless you are hit by an enemy player in a PvP zone.

The mount can have the following abilities:

Dash : which will give you 3 charges to have a speed boost. You will have the ability to jump over obstacles, such as small chasms, without having to dismount;

: which will give you 3 charges to have a speed boost. You will have the ability to jump over obstacles, such as small chasms, without having to dismount; Specific disassembly for each class : Produces an area effect and thematic effects. Immediately after mounting the mount there will be a few seconds of cooldown, to prevent the horses from being assimilated to combat;

: Produces an area effect and thematic effects. Immediately after mounting the mount there will be a few seconds of cooldown, to prevent the horses from being assimilated to combat; Disassembly: simply dismounts from the horse.

Each mount has a “stress level” that once you reach the peak will cause you to fall off your horse and you won’t be able to remount for a few seconds. This stress level increases with hits inflicted by enemies.

To change the look of your horse is possible go to a merchant or stall keeper, responsible for selling armor for mounts. So remember to take a look and choose the right equipment.

