“The corner that is covered is my favorite corner, it is usually always an excellent temperature and we spend 80% of the time that we are not on the beach there.” This was what the clients told the AFuentes Arquitectura y Diseño studio about the terrace with sea views before starting this intervention.

The desire of the owners was to make a complete reform of the house maintaining the essence of the space that they liked the most. They usually organize meals with visitors, especially in the summer. However, the rest of the house – with just 43 m2 of occupation on the floor – was relegated, closed to views and lacking in comfort.

DATA SHEET Study

ASources Architecture and Design

architects

Angel Fuentes and Ana Belen Fuentes

Location

Torre de la Horadada (Alicante)

Date

2022

Connecting the desire of the clients and its reduced dimensions, why not extend the pleasure of this very special corner to the rest of the house?

Consequently, the façade was opened towards the sea with a large window that ensures views from the entire ground floor.

The facilities and enclosures were improved in terms of efficiency, and a window was placed on the opposite façade, which, in addition to improving interior lighting, enhanced the circulation of the pleasant sea breeze.

The distribution was changed for a new spatial organization that revolves around the nerve center of the house, the originally preferred place of the clients: their exquisite corner.