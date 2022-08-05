J. MORENO Madrid Saturday, August 6, 2022, 00:14



In the second half of the 20th century, the lack of prosperity in the Spain then inhabited caused a phenomenon of migration to large cities in search of a better life. It is calculated, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), that nearly 3.1 million Spaniards moved to cities in the 1960s. The absorption by industry of surplus agricultural labor caused a loss of population in regions such as Extremadura, Andalusia or Castilla-La Mancha, whose inhabitants set their destiny in other places such as Madrid, Barcelona and the Basque Country. That was known as the ‘rural exodus’ and generated social and economic consequences that have been translated into a depopulation that is difficult to reverse, although not impossible.

The exodus from the big city to the small rural world is a reality that exists and that “somehow it is going to get more”, explains José Luis Domínguez, director of ‘Vuelvo astart’, a new program that premieres today on TVE’s 1 ( 10:35 a.m.) showing the stories of people who have left their lives in the big capital to settle in small towns where they can develop their new professional and personal life project.

The idea for the format came before the pandemic, but after that everything accelerated. «When you go to those small places, you realize that there are people who have dared to make that change. He left the city because of the stress and found opportunities in the villages despite the lack of services and the difficulties there are », he assures.

It shows how the newcomers have integrated, participating in the customs and traditions



The program team began to investigate and discovered the case of a man who was educated in Silicon Valley (California), with an important international professional projection. This person, at a given moment, saw that this was not his place and decided to move to Somiedo (Asturias), where he developed a business project with which he is now happy.

Throughout the first season, ‘I start again’ travels through 40 locations to show people who have reinvented themselves, creating new professions or recovering family trades of yesteryear that allow them to survive in municipalities or villages where, on occasions, they do not not even 50 neighbors live.

The program is a direct witness of the day-to-day life in these rural environments, in addition to showing how the newcomers have integrated, participating in the customs, traditions and festivals of these towns.

The stress of the big city or the need for a family conciliation are some of the justifications used by the protagonists of the new bet of the public channel for Saturday mornings.

“There are people who have realized that they have not been able to be with their family throughout life,” says the director



“There are a number of recurring motifs, but each story is nuanced. There are people who have had health problems or someone close to them has died and they have realized with the pandemic that they have not been able to be with their family throughout their lives,” says the director, who hopes that ‘I’ll be back to start’ serves as an inspiration for the spectator of the city who does not dare to take the step.

Perlunes, Las Vegas and Belchite



In the first program of the season, ‘I start again’ tells the story of Maribel, a woman who came to Belchite (Zaragoza) from England 25 years ago with her husband and their two small children. Although she is no longer married, she has stayed in the village and has set up her own English academy in her home.

The first installment of the format will also focus on the important life change of Ricardo, who left his life as a computer programmer in the big city to be a blacksmith in Las Vegas, in the province of Toledo. From there he defends that being in a town no longer “means living like a hundred years ago.”

Finally, the program team will spend a day with Lucía in Perlunes (Asturias). She was a soldier in the Army and abandoned the uniform and the maneuvers to become a nomadic cattle rancher. In addition, she runs her own livestock together with her husband and son.