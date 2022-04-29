Dhe trouble set in early. Probably in the early 1980s, following a newly sparked interest in medieval literature, I became a member of what I thought was the Oswald von Wolkenstein Society. The joy did not last long, because I had to realize that this highly noble society, composed primarily of Germanists, preferred to call itself the Oswald von Wolkenstein Society and even to do without any hyphens in the publication of their yearbook.

Pursuing the inclinations I developed early on to become a senior teacher, I complained about this in a stern letter, but the board of directors was unreasonable, so I had no choice but to turn my back on the company. Since that time I have been suffering from the missing hyphen, that important punctuation mark that shows that things belong together and are not tumbling around like lonely buoys in the language waters.