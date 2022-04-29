The last days of April were a time of extreme turmoil in the currency and equity markets. In a few days, both the dollar and the Ibovespa changed levels. The American currency rose 7% in just over two weeks, and for a few moments returned to the “psychological level” of BRL 5.00. And the main stock market indicator showed a similar retreat, losing the level of 110 thousand points. There were six consecutive trading sessions in decline, something that had not occurred since 2016, when Dilma Rousseff was impeached.

What justified this abrupt move was the perception, by investors, that the Federal Reserve (Fed), the American central bank, had changed the tone of its conversation. Since the middle of last year, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had been saying that it was necessary to withdraw stimulus from the US economy, but carefully. Expansionary monetary policy had injected a wave of liquidity into the market and had been putting pressure on US inflation, which is at its highest levels since 1981. Even so, Powell had been repeating that the Fed would be cautious so as not to jeopardize the recovery of the economy. economy.

“Central banks took too long to withdraw stimulus to the economy” João Luiz Mascolo, Economist at SM Futures.

However, on April 21, while markets were inoperative in Brazil due to the holiday, Powell changed his mind. He said in no uncertain terms that the Fed would go beyond a “neutral” monetary policy and would be determined to lower inflation. As a result, experts’ projections that interest rates in the United States would rise in slight monthly increases of 0.25 percentage point lost validity. The market’s new conviction is that Fed Funds (equivalent to the Selic rate in Brazil), currently at 0.25% per year, should end 2022 at around 3%. This percentage is much higher than previously expected. “Central banks took too long to withdraw the stimulus,” said economist and partner at consultancy SM Futures João Luiz Mascolo. “And governments have worsened the situation, turning transitory spending into permanent spending, which has deepened the fiscal imbalance.”

DELAY Correction of these problems could have been quick if the stimuli had been withdrawn earlier. However, the delay in changing direction amplified the imbalances and made inflation a more difficult structural and correction phenomenon. This is true for both the United States and Brazil, where the Central Bank (BC) kept interest rates at 2% per year for almost a year and then raised rates to 11.75%. And as the market tends to anticipate expectations and amplify the effect of decisions, the dollar appreciated against almost all world currencies, and the real was no exception.

There is an additional complication in the case of stocks. Contrary to what happens in developed markets, the Brazilian stock exchange is closely linked to the commodities sector, with Petrobras and Vale accounting for almost 25% of the Ibovespa. Vale released its results on Wednesday (27). Profit was higher than expected, but iron ore prices fell 15.1% in dollars in the first quarter, compared to the same period in 2021.

“Inflation expectations are high for 2022 and 2023, so it is difficult to imagine that the BC will make a smaller adjustment at the Copom meeting in May” Cristiane Quartaroli, Economist at Banco Ourinvest.

The bad news is that this must continue. According to the economist at the Ourinvest bank, Cristiane Quartaroli, in addition to the uncertain international scenario, investors will have to face the unknowns here. “Inflation expectations are high for 2022 and 2023, so it is difficult to imagine that the BC will make a smaller adjustment at the Copom meeting in May,” she said.

The target ceiling for this year, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points, is 5%. The market forecast for the IPCA is 7.65%. That is, it is almost certain that the goal will not be met. For 2023, the target ceiling is 4.75%, and expectations are already at 4%, dangerously close to the maximum. “The BC did not deliver the inflation target in 2021, it will not deliver this year and there are doubts whether it will deliver in 2023,” said Mascolo. “In a scenario like this, a volatile market is inevitable.”