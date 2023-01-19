Sony Interactive Entertainment has unveiled the lineup of games that will be available at the launch of Playstation VR2 the next February 22nd. If we already had confirmation of some titles, such as the highly acclaimed RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGEthe software house has announced that too GRAN TURISMO 7 will receive a free update to implement VR mode when launching the headset. This update will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Here is the entire list of games that will be available at launch:

After the fall (Vertigo Games)

(Vertigo Games) Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

(Thirdverse) Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive)

(Skybound Interactive) CitiesVR (Fast Travel Games)

(Fast Travel Games) Cosmonious High (Owl Chemy)

(Owl Chemy) Creed Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

(Survios, launch window) The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

(Supermassive, launch window) Demeo (Resolution Games)

(Resolution Games) Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

(MyDearest Inc., Perp Games) Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

(Cosmo Machia, Inc.) Gran Turismo 7 (free upgrade for PS5 version of GT7)

(free upgrade for PS5 version of GT7) Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

(Firesprite, Guerrilla) Job Simulator (Owl Chemy)

(Owl Chemy) Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

(Coatsink) VR Kayaking: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

(Gemdrops, Inc.) The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

(Pontoco/Cyan Worlds) The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes both PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

(Funktronic Labs, purchase includes both PS VR and PS VR2 versions) Moss 1 and 2 Remasters (polyarc)

(polyarc) NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free upgrade on PS VR2)

(StatusPro, Inc., free upgrade on PS VR2) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

(Hello Games, launch window) Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

(Vankrupt) Pistol Whip (Cloudhead)

(Cloudhead) Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free update)

(Realities.io, free update) Resident Evil Village (Capcom, free update for PS5 version of RE Village)

(Capcom, free update for PS5 version of RE Village) Rez Infinite (Enhance)

(Enhance) Song in the Smoke (17 Bits)

(17 Bits) STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab)

(ILMxLab) Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free update)

(Kluge Interactive, free update) The Tale of Onogoro (Beloved KK)

(Beloved KK) Tentacular (Devolver)

(Devolver) Tetris Effect (Enhance)

(Enhance) The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

(Skydance, launch window) Vacation Simulator (Owl Chemy)

(Owl Chemy) What the Bat? (Triband)

(Triband) Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, Free Update)

Waiting to find out more you can find more information on titles for Playstation VR2 within the dedicated article of the Playstation Blog.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Playstation Blog