One of the biggest collective regrets in the recent history of Formula 1 is related to the development of the career of Robert Kubica, ruined by a serious accident with rallies before the 2011 season which compromised his leap in quality into a top team. The Pole, after making his debut in 2006, in fact won his first and only GP in Canada in 2008 with BMW Sauber, attracting more and more interest from the top teams. Not surprisingly, years after the accident that almost cost him his life, Kubica admitted that he had signed a pre-contract with Ferrari for the championship 2012in place of Philip Massa.

The same Brazilian, recently interviewed by journalists of the Polish site swiatwyscigów.pl, confirmed this version. Thanks to Kubica’s injury, the 2008 vice-world champion remained at Ferrari as Fernando Alonso’s teammate, only to move to Williams in 2014, leaving his seat to Kimi Raikkonen: “It was nice to see him back to living his life, racing and doing what he likes – explained the Brazilian – but I felt very sorry for him, because I was sure he would take my place at Ferrari. It wasn’t a problem for me, because he deserved it, but his accident was something unheard of. It was incredible to see what had happened to him, that he was still alive, as well as the fact that a good driver like him missed an important opportunity for his career. I never thought he would race again ”.

In addition, Massa then recalled the thrilling battle between him and Kubica which took place during the last lap of Japanese GP 2007when the two also met on more than one occasion to fight for only sixth position: “Honestly, looking at what happened in the last lap, I thought that we would be penalized – He admitted – now it is no longer possible to do certain things with certainty. At that moment I was sure that one of us, or maybe both of us, could be punished for what we did because it was truly unbelievable. It was the last lap and we tried to do everything possible. I went off the track, I caught him, he went off the track and rejoined, and it was like that in every corner. It was really very funny from the cockpit. I would say it is comparable to that between Gilles Villeneuve and René Arnoux. It was a really interesting and iconic fight.”