A survey revealed that 46% of gamers PlayStation would gladly join Xbox GamePassbut only if they added a wide catalog of games of Activision.

This peculiar result derived from a series of questions asked by the site YouGovwho in January of this year presented a list of possible additions to the service with the purchase of this study.

Interestingly, this survey revealed that users of PlayStation are the most likely to join the service of microsoftcompared to those of other platforms.

The survey was applied to 1,200 adult users in the United States and 1,200 in Great Britain, revealing that 46% of the sample would migrate from PlayStation to Xbox if game pass had games Activision.

What is striking is that the figures seem to be higher in the American territory than in the British, since over 40% of players from other platforms would do the same.

The graph above, presented by YouGovshows a greater trend of migration in the United States than in Great Britain, where less than 30% consider the purchase of Activision as a reason to move to Xbox.

Call of Duty would be a good reason to leave PlayStation

This survey also revealed that 19% of those interviewed would contract the subscription service of Xbox only for the famous shooter, although in this section the decision was very divided.

titles like Devil, Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot Y Overwatch they also draw a lot of attention from the public, so including them would be a powerful magnet.

At the moment it is not known what will happen to the games of Activision when his incorporation to Xboxbut PlayStation he could have a tough rival if his games are included.

