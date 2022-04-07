The car of the year 2022 flexes its muscles and goes from simple electric to two letters and a power upgrade that make it an uncomfortable customer among strictly full electric high-performance cars. We are talking about the Kia EV6 GT, super sporty version of the battery-powered model awarded a few weeks ago by the international press. With record-breaking performance and an infrastructure for fast charging at 800 V, this performance-oriented version looks to the Porsche Taycan’s records with the right proportions and a little less horsepower.

The Kia EV6 GT is also born on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and boasts two engines, one 160 kW (218 hp) at the front and 270 kW (367 hp) at the rear for a total power of 430 kW (585 hp) and 740 Nm of torque. EV6 GT accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 260 km / h with a range of over 400 km and the ability to charge from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes thanks to the already 800 V architecture. The battery pack is always 77.4 kWh. The high power and all-wheel drive of the EV6 GT ensure the performance of a top sportsman, therefore, as well as the equipment that has been adapted to the needs of a true sportswoman. On this evolution of the Korean electric we find, for example, the electronic limited slip differential (e-LSD) which guarantees maximum traction and stability thanks to the automatic management of the torque between the wheels with greater grip and a braking system with front ventilated discs (from 380 mm) and rear (from 360 mm) that allow stops in small spaces and the careful calibration of the modulation of the pedal ensures that superior feeling that allows you to always get the best both in the deceleration and in the stopping phases. In addition, with the presence of the updated Drive Mode Select system, which allows those behind the wheel to customize and obtain optimal driveability for any condition they face, you have that extra something that allows anyone to configure their tailor made guide.

Also the design of the Kia EV6 GT has been made more aggressive, with the distinctive “Digital Tiger Face” that includes adaptive LED headlights and dynamic sequential turn signals, while muscular fenders and a clamshell hood with aggressive lines give the EV6 GT a bursting look. The specific front bumper of the GT version emphasizes the width, generating a feeling of stability and mastery of the road on the observer. The EV6 GT’s streamlined side profile features a series of prominent character lines that add strength and definition; the dynamically imprinted roofline with sloping C-pillars create an elegant crossover silhouette. The EV6 GT’s high-performance credentials are also conveyed by the 21-inch alloy wheels and generously sized fluorescent brake calipers. At the rear stands the aerodynamic spoiler and the LED rear lights at the top; the bumper with the exclusive air extractor of this electric super sports car helps to make it recognized even when it runs away very fast and very quiet.

There are also several distinctive elements inside the passenger compartment, such as the metal inserts with the “GT” engraving and fluorescent green details. The environment of the EV6 GT is finished with premium materials while the sport-inspired elements that create that feeling that cannot be missing on a high-performance car. With the light of day, the striped motif that adorns the upper band and the front central armrest is striking; with well thought-out ambient night lighting through the door panels, center console and dashboard, passengers can relax while the driver finds maximum concentration. Dual 12.3-inch curved infotainment displays offer all driving, connectivity and entertainment functions and communicate them with absolute clarity. The simple formal language of the large screen and dashboard gives it a high-tech look. The ergonomic two-spoke steering wheel includes the dedicated GT Drive Mode selector, which allows the EV6 GT driver to quickly and easily access the car set-up. In addition to the existing Eco, Normal and Sport driving settings, GT mode automatically optimizes the electric motors, brake system, steering, suspension, e-LSD system and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) in the sportiest settings , for a highly engaging driving experience. You can also customize each item according to your preferences by accessing the My Drive mode.

In the setting most devoted to performance, the steering control has been calibrated to give more sensitivity to the movements of the steering wheel even in small angles and to have more immediacy and precision. The EV6 GT’s ElectronicControlSuspension (ECS) system offers agility and comfort by continuously controlling damping. Kia’s main focus when tuning the suspension was to provide a true sporty GT character by combining high comfort at high speeds with maximum responsiveness in cornering. As a result, the EV6 GT remains flat at all speeds thanks to reduced roll in corners and very low pitch both under heavy acceleration and sudden braking.