Sony kicked off a new PlayStation Store discountsprecisely a classic “Weekend offer” which allows us to buy a series of PS4 and PS5 titles at a lower price than usual. Specifically, this offer is dedicated to Take-Two and the titles of its teams or distributed by it.

You can find the complete list of games on offer on PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 to this address. But we offer you a complete list below:

NBA 2K23 – €23.09 (PS4) | €26.39 (PS5)

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition – 39.99€ (PS4+PS5)

PGA TOUR 2K23 – €34.99 (PS4) | €37.49 (PS4+PS5)

PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition – 83.99€ (PS4+PS5)

PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle – $34.99 (PS4+PS5)

Tiger Woods Signature Sunday PGA TOUR 2K23 Pack – 11.24€ (PS4+PS5)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – €14.69 (PS4) | €19.99 (PS5)

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Gift Card – €63.74 (PS4 or PS5)

Stray – €23.99 (PS4+PS5)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – €19.79 (PS4)

Red Dead Online – €9.99 (PS4)

The Quarry – €34.99 (PS4) | €37.49 (PS5)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – €29.99 (PS5+PS4)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – €34.99 (PS4)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: True Mayhem Edition – $44.99 (PS4+PS5)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass – €19.49 (PS4+PS5)

Borderlands 3 – €10.49 (PS4+PS5)

Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition – €19.99 (PS4+PS5)

Borderlands 3 – Season Pass Bundle – $27.99 (PS4+PS5)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $5.99 (PS4)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle – $19.99 (PS4)

Mafia: Trilogy – €23.99 (PS4)

The Outer Worlds – €19.79 (PS4)

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon – €9.74 (PS4)

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos – 9.74€ (PS4)

The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass – $18.74 (PS4)

LA Noire – €19.99 (PS4)

Rollerdrome – €19.79 (PS4+PS5)

New Tales from the Borderlands – €19.99 (PS4+PS5)

OlliOlli World Expansion Pass – €11.99 (PS4+PS5)

As you can see, the offers are related to various games in the Take-Two catalog, both in terms of the main game and its expansions. We also remind you that OlliOlli World, for a few more days, will be part of PS Plus Essential, so the additional package on offer arrives (not surprisingly) at the right time. Don’t forget to claim the base game, you won’t regret it. Here you can see the PS Plus Essential and Extra March games.

