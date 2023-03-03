Bad news has been confirmed in the Club América camp because the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz will not be able to count on the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez, who has not recovered from a muscle injury, so he will not be in the match against Pachuca on the corresponding day 10 of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
It will be the second game that the South American has lost, since he did not see minutes in the two-goal draw against the red and black. The last time he played was against the Xolos de Tijuana on matchday 8.
Brian Rodríguez will be absent on date 10 / Jam Media/GettyImages
This is also bad news for the Uruguayan team as Marcelo BroliCeleste’s interim coach, contemplated him on the list of 34 footballers to face the next FIFA date, however, it seems that the recovery of Rodriguez would jeopardize your attendance.
The Uruguayan team will face their counterpart from Japan on March 24, while on March 28 they will face the South Korean team in which they will debut Jurgen Klinsmann as technical director.
América will have a difficult match facing the current Mexican soccer champion, the Tuzos de Pachuca, which marks the beginning of a complicated tournament closing in which they will face rivals located in the playoff zone and the Liguilla.
