Sony has kicked off the bidding “Big Discounts, Big Deals” of the Playstation Storewhich as the title suggests they propose hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games at a reduced price, including FIFA 23, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Dead Space Remake and The Callisto Protocol, just to name a few.
The promotions are valid from now until 00:59 Italian on 25 May 2023. TO this address you can consult the complete catalog of offers, while below, as usual, we offer you a selection of some of the offers available.
- FIFA 23 for PS5 for 31.99 euros, 60% discount
- Need for Speed Unbound at 23.99 euros, 70% discount
- Dead Space Remake Deluxe Edition for 62.99 euros, 30% discount
- Football Manager 2023 at 29.99 euros, 40% discount
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for PS5 and PS4 at 14.99 euros, 50% discount
- Far Cry 6 for PS5 and PS4 at 17.49 euros, 75% discount
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe at 52.49 euros, 50% discount
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe at 53.99 euros, discount of 53.99 euros
- Diablo 2 Resurrected for PS5 and PS4 at 13.19 euros, 67% discount
- A Plague Tale: Requiem for 38.99 euros, 35% discount
- Days Gone at 15.99 euros, 60% discount
- Resident Evil 2 for PS5 and PS4 at 9.99 euros, 75% discount
- Resident Evil 3 for PS5 and PS4 at 9.99 euros, 75% discount
- Resident Evil 2 + 3 at 14.99 euros, 75% discount
- Assassin’s Creed Origins for 19.99 euros, 86% discount
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection at 14.99 euros, 70% discount
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy at 13.99 euros, 65% discount
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at 9.99 euros, 50% discount
- Heavenly for 7.99 euros, 60% discount
What do you think, will you take advantage of the new PlayStation Store discounts to recover some games of interest to you? Let us know in the comments below.
