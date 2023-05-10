Sony has kicked off the bidding “Big Discounts, Big Deals” of the Playstation Storewhich as the title suggests they propose hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games at a reduced price, including FIFA 23, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Dead Space Remake and The Callisto Protocol, just to name a few.

The promotions are valid from now until 00:59 Italian on 25 May 2023. TO this address you can consult the complete catalog of offers, while below, as usual, we offer you a selection of some of the offers available.

FIFA 23 for PS5 for 31.99 euros, 60% discount

Need for Speed ​​Unbound at 23.99 euros, 70% discount

Dead Space Remake Deluxe Edition for 62.99 euros, 30% discount

Football Manager 2023 at 29.99 euros, 40% discount

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for PS5 and PS4 at 14.99 euros, 50% discount

Far Cry 6 for PS5 and PS4 at 17.49 euros, 75% discount

Forspoken Digital Deluxe at 52.49 euros, 50% discount

The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe at 53.99 euros, discount of 53.99 euros

Diablo 2 Resurrected for PS5 and PS4 at 13.19 euros, 67% discount

A Plague Tale: Requiem for 38.99 euros, 35% discount

Days Gone at 15.99 euros, 60% discount

Resident Evil 2 for PS5 and PS4 at 9.99 euros, 75% discount

Resident Evil 3 for PS5 and PS4 at 9.99 euros, 75% discount

Resident Evil 2 + 3 at 14.99 euros, 75% discount

Assassin’s Creed Origins for 19.99 euros, 86% discount

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection at 14.99 euros, 70% discount

Spyro Reignited Trilogy at 13.99 euros, 65% discount

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at 9.99 euros, 50% discount

Heavenly for 7.99 euros, 60% discount

What do you think, will you take advantage of the new PlayStation Store discounts to recover some games of interest to you? Let us know in the comments below.