In 2022, registered crime will have increased by 6 percent. In total, the police registered 808,800 crimes. In 2021, that was still 760,000 crimes.

This is stated in the annual report for 2022 that the Public Prosecution Service announced on Wednesday. The Public Prosecution Service points out that in 2020 and 2021 “the crime picture was influenced by the corona pandemic and the measures taken. More people stayed at home, there was a curfew and there were several periods in which the catering industry and ‘non-essential’ shops were closed”.

The effect of these measures was clearly visible in the crime figures of the police. The more traditional offline crime decreased, online crime grew. In the spring of 2022, society reopened and offline crime also increased again.

In 2019, the number of overt incidents of violence against people grew by 20 percent, the number of shoplifting by 31 percent and thefts of mopeds, light mopeds and regular bicycles increased by 29 percent. The number of traffic crimes also increased again, in particular driving under the influence – by 37 percent. These forms of crime grew above the level of 2019 when there was no pandemic yet.

Broader trend

The number of crime cases involving underage suspects fell by 7 percent in the past year. The Public Prosecution Service says it has observed “a broader trend of declining juvenile crime”.

The Justice Department sees a decrease in juveniles and young adults suspected of serious violent crimes such as armed robberies, stabbings, manslaughter and murder.

The number of criminal cases with a minor suspect of manslaughter fell from 198 to 159. The number of manslaughter cases with a young adult suspect between the ages of 18 and 21 fell from 266 to 203. For both age groups this is still more than 20 percent higher than in 2019. The number of underage murder suspects fell from 76 to 32 people in one year. The number of young adult suspects of murder fell from 81 to 53.

In recent years, according to the Public Prosecution Service, there has been an increase in young people suspected of serious violent crimes such as armed robberies, stabbings, manslaughter and murder. Although this involved a relatively small group of young people, this increase was worrying. In 2022, a decrease of at least 19 percent will be seen in these cases compared to 2021. A similar decrease can be seen in the intake figures of young adults.

During the corona years, the influx of cases against a minor suspect of a serious violent crime rose by 18 percent from 1,633 in 2019 to 1,920 in 2021. These are suspects of serious assault, theft with violence, extortion or serious threats, whether or not in a group. In 2022, the Public Prosecution Service registered 1,525 new violent cases against underage suspects.

Violent Spiral of Violence”

Gerrit van der Burg, chairman of the Board of Prosecutors General, notes that the past few years have seen “a very violent spiral of violence”. “Of a ruthlessness and unscrupulousness that we have not seen before. Combating this is a matter of patience. The use of key witnesses who know the criminal organizations from the inside is also necessary.”

Van der Burg will step down as OM boss later this month. He has then reached the maximum term of six years as chairman of the board of PGs. “The chance that I will leave the Public Prosecution Service after that is quite high. And I would like to admit that – no matter how difficult the past few years have been – I am dreading leaving the beautiful Public Prosecution Service.”

Van der Burg is succeeded by Attorney General Rinus Otte.