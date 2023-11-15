The PlayStation Store launched the “PlayStation Indies” promotionswhich as the name suggests are dedicated to independent productions, with over a thousand games and DLC for PS5 and PS4 available at a certainly very interesting price.
The promotions are valid from today until November 30, 2023 and they anticipate the already announced PlayStation Store Black Friday discounts which will start on November 17th and will include many PlayStation exclusives and third-party triple-A games.
Among the games on sale with PlayStation Indies, we also find the horror fishing adventure Dredge at 18.74 euros, with a discount of 18.74 euros on the standard price. City builder lovers, on the other hand, could take advantage of the 75% discount on Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition, now available for purchase at 17.49 euros.
For fans of Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, we would like to point out that the beat ’em up Slaps and Beans is 80% off and can be purchased for the modest sum of 3.99 euros, while you can add Return to Monkey Island to your collection for 14.99 euros, with a 40% discount on the standard price.
Some tempting offers
Find the complete list with all the PlayStation Indies offers from the PS Store at this addresswhile below we have compiled a list with some of the most interesting games on promotion:
- Return to Monkey Island for 14.99 euros, 40% discount
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition for 32.99 euros, 45% discount
- Cult of the Lamb – Cultist Edition at 17.99 euros, 40% discount
- Trek to Yomi at 9.99 euros, 50% discount
- Dredge at 18.74 euros, 25% discount
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition at 17.49 euros, 75% discount
Undertale at 10.04 euros, 33% discount
Coffe Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, 30% discount
Limbo and Inside at 6.74 euros, 75% discount
Surving Mars at 7.49 euros, 75% discount
Mortal Shell at 4.49 euros, 85% discount
The Talos Principle at 4.49 euros, 85% discount
Humanity at 19.79 euros, 34% discount
Unpacking at 11.99 euros, 40% discount
Far: Changin Tides at 9.99 euros, 50% discount
Note: Prices for some of the games above may be slightly higher if you don’t have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.
What do you think, is there any offer that particularly interests you? Let us know in the comments below.
