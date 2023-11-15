Coronavirus | THL: Corona vaccines are now more popular than a year ago

Wednesday, November 15, 2023
November 15, 2023
Booster doses are enough for everyone to whom they have been recommended, says the Institute of Health and Welfare.

Corona vaccines booster doses for autumn and winter are enough for everyone to whom they have been recommended, says the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). According to THL, there are vaccines in the central warehouse, from which the welfare regions will receive more if necessary already this week. More vaccines will arrive in Finland next week.

THL’s leading expert Mia Kontion according to, the popularity of autumn-winter booster doses seems to be higher now than a year ago.

Booster vaccines are recommended for those who are at the highest risk of severe corona disease. Welfare areas are responsible for vaccinations.

