Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed details from the company’s strategic meeting for the financial year 2022, which recently took place at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, with the CEO of SIE Kenichiro Yoshida and the CFO Hiroki Totoki. While most of the meeting was about Sony’s plans as a whole, much of the meeting was also about the future of PlayStation.

According to the findings, Sony plans to continue its investments in video games. The recent acquisition of Bungie was also considered important to Sony in the long term, thanks to Bungie’s experience and knowledge in live service games.

Yoshida also answered a few questions during the meeting’s question and answer session, in which the CEO said that when it comes to acquiring new studios and companies, Sony evaluates whether it is able to contribute to the study.

Another important growth area for Sony is the ability to use its IPs for adaptation to other media. An example shown in the presentation was the Uncharted movie and its commercial success. Yoshida said Sony will continue to increase the value of its properties through cross promotions and adaptations.

Yoshida also shared some key figures for PlayStation’s business growth. Many of these details were revealed during Sony’s earnings report this month. The company expects to sell approximately 18 million PS5 units in this fiscal year (through March 31, 2023). The launch of PlayStation Network’s new PS Plus service is scheduled for June, and aims to expand the revenue of the subscription service.

Source: Gamingbolt.