The rumors that see the arrival of a new Playstation Showcase in the coming days they become more and more insistent.

According to what the insider revealed Jeff GrubbIndeed, Sony and PlayStation are reportedly planning the next Showcase for May. The insider also specified that, if Sony fails to organize this event within the set time frame, this Showcase should still take place before the Summer Game Fest to be held onJune 8th.

In the current state of things it is therefore not clear on what date we will be able to see this new PlayStation Showcase, just as we do not know which titles will be shown. Some rumors suggest that among the video games protagonists of this new event there could be Mortal Kombat 12.

According to another insider, that is Nick Baker, Mortal Kombat 12 will be revealed during the upcoming PlayStation Showcase. Although Baker does not go into specifying this aspect, it is easy to hypothesize that, should the thing prove to be true, PlayStation may have exclusive content related to the aforementioned title.

In addition to this, another industry insider, or Jez Corden, has in turn anticipated, through a recent tweet, that Mortal Kombat 12 will be revealed in May.

I think you’ll find out more next month. :0 — Jez 💀 (@JezCorden) April 21, 2023

Obviously, although the insiders mentioned so far are reliable, it should be remembered that what has been read so far is the result of indiscretions and that, for the moment, there is nothing official.