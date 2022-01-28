Sony just a few days ago announced free PS5 and PS4 titles for subscribers PlayStation Plus, but apparently users in Asia will receive a additional free game compared to those in Europe and the United States.

The game in question is Dragon’s Crown Pro, the PS4 reissue of the acclaimed action RPG developed by Vanillaware and published by Atlus. This version re-proposes the contents of the original with the addition of support for 4K resolution, remastered audio compartment, cross-play and cross-save between PS3, PS Vita and PS4 (and PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility). To find out more, here’s our Dragon’s Crown Pro review.

The title of Vanillaware joins the other free PS5 and PS4 games arriving in February 2022 for PlayStation Plus subscribers announced by Sony, namely UFC 4, Planet Coaster and Assault on the Dragon Rock by Tiny Tina: A unique adventure in Wonderlands.

PlayStation Plus, free games for Asian subscribers

Dragon’s Crown Pro is undoubtedly an addition of some thickness to the Asian line-up of the PS Plus, especially for those who don’t mind the genre, and it probably would have been appreciated also by Western users, who on the contrary at the moment have received lukewarmly the ‘ announcement of new free games next month.

However, it’s not the first and probably won’t be the last time Asian PlayStation Plus subscribers get an extra free game. For example, in December last year, Judgment, the spin-off of Yakuza, was given away.