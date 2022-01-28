Terrible tragedy a Turinwhere a 9 months pregnant accountant commits suicide while talking on the phone with a colleague. The woman would have thrown herself into the void from a window of a building in Piazza Adriano: she would have just turned 37 yesterday. Why did you make this terrible and extreme gesture?

The 36-year-old woman decided to get it over with ninth month of pregnancy. Wednesday, January 26, the day before his birthdaythe accountant decided to take her own life, throwing herself into the void from the ninth floor of a building in the Piedmontese capital.

The woman was immediately rescued. On the spot the 118 health workers and also the agents of the San Paolo Commissariat. The doctors could not help but ascertain the death of the woman, who worked as an accountant and who was on the phone with a colleague of the firm.

According to what was reconstructed by the agents immediately intervened, the woman was on the phone with a colleague who suddenly did not most felt. And it was she who raised the alarm, having no more answer from her colleague on the other side of the phone.

At the woman’s house investigators they found a note that does not explain the reasons for the extreme gesture, but only the instructions for colleagues to complete some work practices that will now be finished without her.

Photo source from Pixabay

9 months pregnant accountant commits suicide, tragedy in Turin

According to those who know the woman, who died the day before her birthday, it was a period delicate for her. The pregnancy was about to end and she was working a lot, too much, also given her interesting state of her.

Photo source from Pixabay

The agents have already listened to the companyfather of that child she was carrying, to reconstruct the last days of the 36-year-old accountant’s life, to understand the reasons for a gesture that appears meaningless.