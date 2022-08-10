The month of August started a few days and now PlayStation has compiled the list of games available this month for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium which will arrive on August 16. This month there really is something for everyone, let’s take a look at it.

Yakuza 0

The glitz, glamor and unbridled decadence of the 1980s are back in Yakuza 0. Battle through Tokyo and Osaka with protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima. Play as the first to find out how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong. So, don the silver cloth of Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as a cabaret club owner.

Yakuza Kiwami

The first Yakuza title debuted in 2005 on PS2. This PS4 remake rebuilds that experience from scratch. Follow Kazuma Kiryu’s early days as he returns to the streets of Japan after serving a ten-year prison sentence for a crime he didn’t commit to save his best friend.

Yakuza Kiwami 2

The Yakuza sequel receives the remake treatment, not only updating the original but expanding it with a playable adventure starring Goro Majima set before the events of the main game. A year after the events of the first Yakuza, an assassination brings Kazuma Kiryu out of a peaceful life to negotiate peace between rival clans and face Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai.

Dead By Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a 1v4 multiplayer game that draws from all corners of the horror world from a mighty slasher to a terrifying paranormal entity. Choose between an unstoppable killer and one of 4 survivors trying to escape a horrific death. Each character has their own deep progression system and many unlockable abilities that can be customized to suit your personal strategy. Work together to escape, or persecute and sacrifice every survivor.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Create a team of up to 3 friends and enjoy the ultimate military shooter experience set in a huge, dangerous and responsive open world. Fully create and customize your own Ghost, weapons and gear. Enjoy total freedom of play style and discover beautiful different landscapes both on road and off-road, in the air, on land and at sea with over 60 different vehicles.

Bugsnax

Take on the role of an investigative reporter who has set out to explore the island of Snaktooth, the home of the legendary half-insect, half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Discover, hunt and capture all 100 creatures as you track down and reunite the islanders.

Source: PlayStation Blog