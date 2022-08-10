Caborca, Sonora.- The Operative Group of Reaction of the Municipal Police supports the location of two minors that were reported as lost in CaborcaSonora.

It was last Friday, August 5 of this year, at approximately 10:00 p.m. when a call was received from the report of two missing minors who asked for help on Fernando Montes de Oca and Pedro Gastélum streets, from the neighborhood Ampliación Santa Cecilia.

So that municipal police moved to the indicated site and found two children under 10 years of agewho have now been published on social networks as missing.

The two girls were transferred to the Municipal Command for the doctor to certify that they were in good health, for which they were placed at the disposal of the Regional Sub-Prosecutor for the Protection of the Rights of Girls, Adolescents and the Defense of Adults to carry out the corresponding procedures.