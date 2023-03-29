Sackboy: A Big Adventure headlines the PlayStation Plus games list for April, available to Essential, Extra and Premium tier subscribers.

Also on the list are Meet Your Maker and Tails of Iron, all available to download for PlayStation 4 and PS5 from Tuesday 4th April until Monday 1st May 2023.

If you’re yet to give it a go, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the multiplayer platforming spin-off for LittleBigPlanet hero Sackboy, which originally launched back in November 2020.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was originally a PlayStation 5 launch window game.

Vikki Blake dubbed it “a breezy delight of an adventure” in Eurogamer’s Sackboy: A Big Adventure review.

The upcoming Meet Your Maker is a new post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game from Dead by Daylight developer Behavior Interactive.

We already knew it would be getting a day one release via PlayStation Plus, alongside its PC and Xbox release. Here’s a quick look:

Meet Your Maker’s day one release trailer.

Finally, Tails of Iron is a hand-drawn RPG-lite adventure where you play as Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne. The game describes itself as having “punishingly brutal combat”, but also meal recipes and the ability to build an armour-plated mole machine.

