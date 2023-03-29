Overnight, Bayern Munich completed the dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann. This was the result of an internal mutiny in the dressing room, where several of the club’s players, more than dissatisfied with their role on the field, opted for the young coach to find a way out, pressure to which the board yielded and on the day of Today, the man in charge of the Bavarian team is Thomas Tuchel.
Although it is expected that at least they can compete in a great way, the reality is that on Thomas’ table there is no obligation for the club to win the Champions League this year. The real performance of the coach will be judged from what he does the following course, where he will be allowed to assemble the squad to his liking and Tuchel is already thinking of taking several of his trusted men within Chelsea to Germany . One of them is Mason Mount.
Mount and Chelsea have agreed to his transfer for the summer market and although everything indicated that the playmaker would continue in the Premier League, today he has the option of Bayern on the table. The German coach trusts Mason a lot, since he was key in his time in London since he is capable of fulfilling in many areas of the field, for which he wants his arrival to Munich to take place. His price will not be a problem, because with only one year left on his contract, the goal of those from London is not to lose him as a free agent.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Thomas #Tuchel #fish #Chelsea #reinforce #Bayern #Munich #squad
Leave a Reply