The Kremlin this Tuesday downplayed the importance of the growing renunciations of Russian citizenship by billionaires of this country with international business. “They are within his rights,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said in his daily telephone press conference.

Peskov added that businessmen who they deny their Russian passport “they hardly have any business in the country” and are not active members of business life in Russia.

The last to renounce Russian citizenship was the tycoon Oleg Tinkovwho lost his digital bank Tinkoff for criticizing the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.



“I have made the decision to renounce Russian citizenship. I cannot and do not want to be associated with a fascist country that started a war with its peaceful neighbor and murders innocent people on a daily basis,” Tinkov wrote on his Instagram account yesterday. .

Dmitri Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin.

Tinkov previously sold the 35% he held in the share capital of the Tinkoff bankthe second largest private company in Russia in terms of active retail clients (some 20 million, according to the entity), to Interros, owned by Russian metal tycoon Vladimir Potanin.

The 54-year-old oligarch himself assured The New York Times that it was a “desperate sale, a forced sale” promoted by the Kremlin.

Tinkov announced his renunciation of Russian citizenship on the same day it became known that billionaire Nikolai Storonsky, co-founder of the digital bank Revolut, with a fortune estimated at $7.3 billiondid the same.

“Nick is a British citizen,” a company representative told Forbes magazine on Monday. The source added that the billionaire, number 16 on the Forbes Russia list, made the move at the beginning of the year.

After the start of the Russian “special military operation”, Revolut closed its offices in Russia and offered to relocate its employees. With Tinkov and Stotonsky, there are already five Russian billionaires who renounced their citizenship this year.

*With information from Efe