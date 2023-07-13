













PlayStation Plus gets one of the most beloved GOTYs in its July 2023 update







The collection of games for Playstation Plus Essential were Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling – Extinction is Forever. Extra subscribers will have access to:

It Takes Two (PS5, PS4)

Sniper Elite 5 (PS5, PS4)

Snowrunner (PS5, PS4)

World War Z (PS5, PS4)

The Ascent (PS5, PS4)

Undertale (PS4)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4)

Dysmantle (PS5, PS4)

Circus Electric (PS4)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4)

Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4)

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure (PS5, PS4)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (PS5, PS4)

Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4)

If you pay Deluxe:

Gravity Crash Portable (PS5, PS4)

Twisted Metal (PS5, PS4)

Twisted Metal 2 (PS5, PS4)

The proposals are certainly varied, however, the one of It Takes Two because at the time he won the game of the year and with enough arguments about his most direct competition at that time.

How is the subscription to PlayStation Plus?

These are the subscription prices to PlayStation Plus in its different packages:

Essential 1 month $6.99 3 months $16.99 12 months $39.99 Extra 1 month $10.49 3 months $27.99 12 months $66.99 Deluxe 1 month $11.99 3 months $31.99 12 months $76.99

It is worth remembering that the plan Essential is that you have 3 games that go to your collection with online play, discounts and cloud storage. Extra includes all of the above plus a vast collection of PS4 and PS5 games. Deluxe It has the aforementioned plus several classic games.

