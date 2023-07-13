Bisseck, waiting to be made official by Inter, greeted Aahrus with a very emotional post on Instagram

Only the official announcement is missing but Yann Aurel Bisseck is one step away from becoming a new Inter player. The German defender, meanwhile, has already greeted the Aahrus world with a post on social media:

“Thanks to my team mates, the coach and staff, managers, physiotherapists, doctors and especially the fans for the support and for this rewarding experience. I will remember with love and affection all this time spent together and I will definitely come back sometime to greet you”

