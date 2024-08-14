As is already a custom in the middle of the month, PlayStation has revealed the list of games that will be coming to its Plus service for users of the Premium and Extra options. This time we find a selection that will please all those who love anime games.
Starting next August 20, titles such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Wild Hearts, Cult of the Lamband more will be available to all those with a PlayStation Plus subscription at its Premium and Extra levels. Here is the full list:
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | PS4, PS5
- Wild Hearts Standard Edition | PS5
- Cult of the Lamb | PS4, PS5
- Ride 5 | PS5
- Watch Dogs 2 | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Last Recollection | PS4, PS5
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization | PS4
For their part, users who pay for the Premium subscription will not only have access to these titles, but they will also have the opportunity to enjoy a selection made up of PS VR games and classics. These are:
- Vacation Simulator | PS VR2
- TimeSplitters | PS4, PS5
- TimeSplitters 2 | PS4, PS5
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect | PS4, PS5
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song | PS4
Without a doubt, a very interesting selection that makes available to the public titles such as: The Witcher 3, one of the best games of the last generation, as well as a series of releases that are very worthwhile, such as the TimeSplitters saga.
Remember, All of these games will be available on PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra starting August 20. In related news, these are the PlayStation Plus Essentials games for August. User reviews are also coming to the PlayStation Store.
Author’s Note:
This is a good selection. Beyond The Witcher 3there is nothing completely extraordinary, but it is still a list of games that is focused on a general audience, so some titles may not be to everyone’s liking, but others will be able to appreciate August’s options.
Via: PlayStation Blog
