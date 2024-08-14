As is already a custom in the middle of the month, PlayStation has revealed the list of games that will be coming to its Plus service for users of the Premium and Extra options. This time we find a selection that will please all those who love anime games.

Starting next August 20, titles such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Wild Hearts, Cult of the Lamband more will be available to all those with a PlayStation Plus subscription at its Premium and Extra levels. Here is the full list:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | PS4, PS5

Wild Hearts Standard Edition | PS5

Cult of the Lamb | PS4, PS5

Ride 5 | PS5

Watch Dogs 2 | PS4

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection | PS4, PS5

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker | PS4

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PS4

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet | PS4

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization | PS4

For their part, users who pay for the Premium subscription will not only have access to these titles, but they will also have the opportunity to enjoy a selection made up of PS VR games and classics. These are:

Vacation Simulator | PS VR2

TimeSplitters | PS4, PS5

TimeSplitters 2 | PS4, PS5

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect | PS4, PS5

Sword Art Online: Lost Song | PS4

Without a doubt, a very interesting selection that makes available to the public titles such as: The Witcher 3, one of the best games of the last generation, as well as a series of releases that are very worthwhile, such as the TimeSplitters saga.

Remember, All of these games will be available on PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra starting August 20. In related news, these are the PlayStation Plus Essentials games for August. User reviews are also coming to the PlayStation Store.

Author’s Note:

This is a good selection. Beyond The Witcher 3there is nothing completely extraordinary, but it is still a list of games that is focused on a general audience, so some titles may not be to everyone’s liking, but others will be able to appreciate August’s options.

Via: PlayStation Blog